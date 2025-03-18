Supreme Court judges to visit Manipur relief camps, review legal and humanitarian support for riot victims

Read Full Article

In a significant move, a six-member team of Supreme Court judges will visit relief camps in Manipur on March 22 to enhance legal and humanitarian support for those displaced by the 2023 ethnic violence.

Nearly two years after sectarian clashes claimed hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, thousands still seek refuge in relief camps, Bar and Bench reported. The judges—Justice BR Gavai (NALSA chairperson), Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh—will oversee legal aid clinics, medical camps, and government welfare outreach to assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Justice Gavai will virtually inaugurate legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul, ensuring access to government schemes like healthcare, pensions, employment, and identity document recovery. A team of 25 doctors from Chennai will conduct medical services across camps for a week.

The Manipur violence erupted over demands by the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe status, leading to clashes with tribal groups. The Supreme Court has been actively monitoring cases related to the riots, including the viral video of Kuki-Zomi women being paraded naked, which led to the formation of a judicial panel headed by former J&K Chief Justice Gita Mittal to oversee justice delivery.

