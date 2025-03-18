Encroachment row: Karnataka govt begins land clearance near Kumaraswamy's farmhouse

Read Full Article

The Karnataka Revenue Department has initiated an encroachment clearance drive near the farmhouse of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara district, following directives from the Karnataka High Court.

The action comes a day after the court issued instructions for the removal of encroachments. Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth V. Gurukar stated that the matter is under judicial consideration.



"There is a case in court. We'll file the report to the court. The report is not in the public domain. I'm here as per the court order," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy denied land encroachment allegations, stating he legally purchased the land 40 years ago. Before leaving for New Delhi, he said he had not received any notice and accused the Congress government of targeting him.

Kumaraswamy asserted the matter had been investigated multiple times and vowed to challenge the government's actions legally.

"I have never engaged in any illegal activities in my life. The land in question was purchased 40 years ago, and I will fight against this government's conspiracy through legal means," said Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

He added, "I have served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka twice. I have never encroached on land, nor have I engaged in any illegal activities. This island I purchased 40 years ago. Even if the government wants to evict an ordinary citizen, a notice must be issued at least 15 days in advance as per the law. However, I have not received any notice or official communication till now."

The former Karnataka CM alleged that the Siddarmaiah government was only engaged in loot.

"Everyone knows the kind of oppression this government is engaging in. It is looting Bengaluru city. For the first time in the country's history, an SIT has been formed for such a case. Such actions will have consequences one day or the other," he warned.

"I have become the primary target of the Congress government. For them, it seems like no one else exists. I am closely observing all the developments. This land, which I purchased 40 years ago, has already undergone numerous investigations--over a hundred times. The scrutiny has been ongoing for four decades. If this is my situation, imagine the plight of ordinary citizens," he added.

Kumaraswamy promised that he would continue to fight the case legally and called on the media to report the truth.

"This is land that I legally acquired 40 years ago. I will fight against the government's actions within the framework of the law. No one needs to panic. However, the media must report the truth after verifying the facts," he told journalists.

