Israel PM Netanyahu orders stronger action against Hamas as Gaza ceasefire ends

Read Full Article

Jerusalem [Israel], March 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to "take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip."

Also Read: Israel's deadliest airstrikes since ceasefire kill at least 326 Palestinians including children in Gaza



The decision follows Hamas's continued refusal to release Israeli hostages and its rejection of "all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.



As a result, Israeli forces launched widespread strikes against Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip. "The IDF is, at this time, attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organisation throughout the Gaza Strip in order to achieve the objectives of the war as they have been determined by the political echelon, including the release of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," the statement added.

Increased military action



The Israeli government also warned that it "will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength." The latest offensive follows an operational plan presented by the IDF over the weekend and subsequently approved by the political leadership.



The IDF confirmed the strikes in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip."



Netanyahu also reiterated his stance, posting, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip."



Meanwhile, journalist Emily Schrader reported further developments in the region, writing, "Dramatic night as Saudi sources now claim Iranian intel ship Zagros (SIGINT) was sunk by US forces at the same time the IDF conducts wide-ranging strikes in Gaza after Israel discovers Hamas was plotting another major Oct 7 style attack.



Gaza ceasefire officially over, according to the Prime Minister's office." She also noted that "Reuters is also reporting ballistic missile movement at IRGC bases in Iran. There were also reports from Yemen (video) that several senior IRGC members were eliminated in US attacks on Houthi targets." (ANI)

Also Read: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

Latest Videos