PM didn't pay homage to those who lost lives in Maha Kumbh: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday flagged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not pay tributes to those who lost their lives during the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 18, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, on Tuesday expressed disappointment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech, didn't pay homage to those who lost their lives in the Mahakumbh stampede.

Suggesting that the Prime Minister should speak about the unemployment issue, Gandhi said that the youth who went to Mahakumbh were also seeking employment opportunities.

"I wanted to support what PM (Modi) said. Kumbh is our history and culture. Our only complaint is that the PM did not give Shraddhanjali to those who lost their lives in Kumbh. The youth who went to the Mahakumbh also wanted one more thing from the PM, which is employment. He should have spoken about that, too," Gandhi told reporters. 

When asked about him not being allowed to speak, the Congress leader said, "As per the democratic structure, the LoP should get an opportunity to speak, but they won't let us. This is new India."

Also read: 'Chhava ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb...': CM Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence "well-planned"

PM Modi commends Maha Kumbh's success

Earlier today, the Prime Minister commended the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, attributing its success to the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees across the country and highlighting the collective efforts that contributed to the grand event.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their efforts in hosting the event, calling the Maha Kumbh a symbol of India's growing national consciousness.

"I am here to make a statement on the MahaKumbh held in Prayagraj. I want to thank the public and administration for the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh. The success of the MahaKumbh is the result of the efforts of various people. I want to thank everyone: the country's devotees, the public of UP, especially the people of Prayagraj. We all know that strenuous efforts took place to bring Ganga to earth; similar efforts have been taken to hold the grand Mahakumbh," PM Modi said.

In a pointed remark aimed at the opposition, Prime Minister Modi stated that the success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj had silenced the doubts and fears raised by certain critics regarding India's capabilities. 

Also read: PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"

