user
user

BCCI likely to reconsider travel rules for Team India players' families after Virat Kohli's remarks

The BCCI is considering relaxing its policy on players' families accompanying them on tours after Virat Kohli highlighted the importance of family support.

BCCI likely to reconsider travel rules for Team India players' families after Virat Kohli's remarks HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 8:49 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering a more flexible approach to its policy regarding players' families accompanying them on international tours. According to BCCI sources, players who wish to have their families with them for an extended period during overseas assignments will now be able to apply for special permission from the board.

This potential relaxation of rules comes after Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit highlighted the emotional toll of being away from family during demanding tours.

Speaking about the importance of a support system, Kohli remarked that no player would like to "sit alone and sulk" after a poor showing during a tour," reported ESPNCricinfo.

Also read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli makes emotional request to RCB fans for Rajat Patidar at the Unbox event (WATCH)

Virat Kohli on importance of families during challenging tours

His comments shed light on the mental challenges athletes face when travelling for long durations without their families.

Virat said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside."

"I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'," he added.

Virat Kohli wants to spend time with family while on tour

The Indian stalwart said that he would not like to miss any opportunity to spend time with family.

"Like, there could be different situations happening in your life all the time. And that allows you to be absolutely normal. Not in a vague sense, but in a very real way that you finish your commitment, your responsibility, and then you come back to your house, you are with family, and there's absolutely normalcy in your house and normal family life goes on. So, for me, that is absolutely a day of immense pleasure. And I would not miss any opportunities to go out and spend time with my family whenever I can," he concluded.

What BCCI policy says?

The current BCCI policy allows limited family presence during tours, with restrictions often varying based on the series, venue, and scheduling demands. However, as conversations around mental well-being in sports gain prominence, the board appears to be reassessing its stance.

While there is no official confirmation yet, sources suggest that under the new framework, players will have to submit requests to the BCCI.

With the international cricket calendar packed with fixtures, including the upcoming ICC events and bilateral series, this potential shift in policy could provide much-needed balance for players navigating the intense demands of the sport.

Also read: IPL 2025: Who is the 'toughest' bowler Virat Kohli faced in the tournament? RCB stalwart REVEALS (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hits back at critics after losing against New Zealand in 2nd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hits back at critics after losing against New Zealand in 2nd T20I (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Did you know? PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was ball boy in 2008; Reveals his favourite players HRD

IPL 2025: Did you know? PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was ball boy in 2008; Reveals his favourite players

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Ish Sodhi becomes the 10th leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in international cricket HRD

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Ish Sodhi becomes the 10th leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in international cricket

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan skipper Salman admits batting improvement in powerplay after 2nd T20I loss to New Zealand HRD

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan skipper Salman admits batting improvement in powerplay after 2nd T20I loss to New Zealand

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010 HRD

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010

Recent Stories

Hamas Fighters Salary Funding and Israel Gaza Conflict Explained snt

Does Hamas pay its fighters to wage war against Israel?

Bihar SHOCKER! 80-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Gopalganj, daughter-in-law recounts brutal ordeal (WATCH) ddr

Bihar SHOCKER! 80-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Gopalganj, daughter-in-law recounts brutal ordeal (WATCH)

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hits back at critics after losing against New Zealand in 2nd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hits back at critics after losing against New Zealand in 2nd T20I (WATCH)

Barcelona or Juventus: Szczesny says THIS club is more satisfying dmn

Barcelona or Juventus: Szczesny says THIS club is more satisfying

Coinbase Stock Falls Pre-Market Despite Bernstein’s Bullish Call Driven By Trump’s Crypto Push – Retail’s Unconvinced

Coinbase Stock Falls Pre-Market Despite Bernstein’s Bullish Call Driven By Trump’s Crypto Push – Retail’s Unconvinced

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon