Goa during Ganesh Chaturthi offers more than beaches and nightlife. Discover 7 traditional experiences, from Matoli decorations and Ghumat aarti to festive food and Cumbharjua’s unique Sangod tradition.

Goan Konkani name for the Hindu festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, is Chovoth. It presents tourists with a completely different face of this coastal state of India. Although beaches and nightlife are popular with travelers, along with rains, the celebration of Chovoth will immerse them into local traditions, music, songs, and cuisine. Here are seven reasons why Chovoth is worth seeing in Goa.

1. Visit traditional decorations of the house

Every family in Goa gets prepared for Chovoth in advance. An interesting feature of these decorations is Matoli – the canopy made of coconut, betel nut, banana, and mango trees above the place of installation of the Ganesh idol.

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2. Participate in the family Ganesh puja

Contrary to celebrations which only take place in the public, Ganesh Chaturthi in Goa is celebrated by people from their homes. Families put clay Ganesh idols in their houses and make prayers. Time periods of celebrations also vary – there are families who make puja within one and half day while others celebrate it much longer.

Remember that family celebrations can only be attended by tourists with an invitation.

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3. Enjoy Gumat Artis And Bhajans

Music is an important element that contributes to the festive mood. Artis, devotional music, and bhajans are performed during the festival of Chaturthi in many Goan houses and communities.

4. Enjoy Traditional Foods During The Celebration Of The Festival

This festival is also related to food. Among the traditional foods that are prepared on this festival day, there are fried modak, Panchkhaji, Khatkhatem, Moong Gaathi and Ambadyache Sasav. They are usually shared with family members and neighbors.

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5. Visit Villages Where Ganesh Chaturthi Is Celebrated Traditionally

Travelers interested in celebrating the festival in villages can visit those areas where this tradition is especially popular. Some of such places are Cumbharjua, Marcel and St Estevam.

6. Watch The Cumbharjua Sangod Tradition

The most unusual tradition of Chaturthi celebrated in Goa is called Sangod. It takes place in Cumbharjua on the seventh day of the festival. The tradition involves the assembly of traditional canoes into platforms exhibition inspired by myths, folklore and modern themes.

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7. Observe The Visarjan Ceremony Parade

The festival ends with the visarjan ceremony, where the idol is carried to be immersed in the water source. Based on the family or community tradition, the visarjan ceremony will be done on a certain number of days. Tourists may watch processions if it is allowed; however, one must observe some distance.

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Goa Besides Beaches On Chovoth

Ganesh Chaturthi presents another side of Goa wherein the celebration of the festivals through family traditions, village customs, music, food, and devotion is emphasized. It gives tourists another way of experiencing Goa other than considering it as a place for beaches.

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