Mutton Biryani: Try This Simple One-Pot Recipe Every Bachelor Can Make
You don't have to be a pro chef to make amazing biryani! With a few simple secret tips, even bachelors and total beginners can whip up a fragrant, restaurant-style mutton biryani right at home.
One-Pot Mutton Biryani Recipe:
The Secret to Super Soft Mutton (Marination Secrets)
Proper marination is the key to getting mutton that's soft like cotton and full of flavour. Mix the mutton pieces well with fresh curd, ginger-garlic paste, ground green chillies, a bit of lemon juice, turmeric powder, and salt. Let it marinate for at least 1 hour. This process tenderises the meat, making it incredibly soft when cooked.
Biryani: Japanese Man’s Missed Flight Leads to Unexpected Fame! Read On
Fresh Biryani Masala for a Killer Aroma
Ditch the packet masalas! A freshly made spice mix will make your biryani smell twice as good. Lightly roast cardamom, cloves, a small piece of cinnamon, star anise, stone flower (kalpasi), and a tiny bit of nutmeg and mace. Grind them into a powder. Adding a little fennel (saunf) will give it that classic South Indian flavour.
Peppermint Tea: This Refreshing Pudina Chai Has More to Offer! Here's Why
The Art of Frying Onions Perfectly Golden
When to Add Tomatoes and Mint
The Right Way to Handle Basmati Rice
The Perfect Water and Coconut Milk Ratio
Pressure Cooking and the 'Dum' Method
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.