8 8 Image Credit : Getty

Pressure Cooking and the 'Dum' Method

First, pressure cook the mutton for 4-5 whistles until it's about 75% done. Then, add the rice and water. Close the lid, cook on medium heat for just one whistle, and turn off the stove. Let the pressure release on its own for 15-20 minutes. This acts as a natural 'dum' in the one-pot method. Follow these easy steps, and even if you've never cooked before, you can totally wow everyone at home!