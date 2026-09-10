Looking for easy Ganesh Chaturthi rangoli designs? Explore simple Ganesha, floral, lotus, peacock, mandala and dot-pattern ideas to add a colourful and festive touch to your home décor.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, homes get decorated with flowers, lights, rangolis, decorations, and colors. Making your home entrance or any part where you perform Ganesh puja more traditional and unique, you can opt for a beautiful rangoli. There is no need for having any expert knowledge for making rangolis. All it requires is a little creativity along with some colors.

5 Easy Rangoli Ideas

1. Ganesh Theme Rangoli

For making a unique decoration during the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, you can choose a Ganesh themed rangoli. You just need to sketch the basic design of Lord Ganesha with the petals, dots, and other geometrical designs around it.

2. Flower Patterned Rangoli

Flower patterns are very much liked during the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. You can make a circular design by using flower petals in it. You can also draw colorful flowers with rangoli powders.

3. Peacock Design Rangoli

The peacock inspired design can be made with ease by beginners. Just make a basic design of peacock in it and decorate its feathers through curved lines, dots, and small floral designs.

4. Lotus Rangoli Design for Puja Area

Lotus flower is yet another favorite decoration rangoli design which can be made on any auspicious occasion. A big lotus flower with leaves and patterns can be created in front of the puja area or near the entrance and near Ganesh idols.

5. Simple Dot Rangoli

This rangoli idea can be used by those who have less time on hand. It is a simple idea where evenly spaced dots are drawn and connected by lines to form symmetry. Also, colored portions and diyas can be put around its edges.

How to Make Your Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli Special

Ensure that the base is clean and dry before getting started. If you are using rangoli powder, filling the outside pattern before going inwards might help you complete the process smoothly. Ensure that contrasting colors stay close to one another in order to keep the designs visible.

For a special effect, you could add small diyas or flower petals to the finished rangoli. However, it is necessary that you don’t keep any flames near the loose decorations.

It does not matter whether you decide to create a detailed Ganesha pattern or even a simple flower pattern; it will definitely make your decoration look vibrant and inviting.