Life Lessons: Sadhu’s Timeless Wisdom Reveals Secret to Inner Peace! Read On
In life, we are all running after something—success, fame, wealth. We try so hard, but we often forget that nothing in this journey is permanent. This simple story will definitely make you rethink everything.
A young man offers hospitality to the wandering sadhu
A sadhu would travel through villages, giving sermons. One night, a young man invited him home, offering food and a place to stay. Impressed, the sadhu blessed him with wealth. The young man just smiled and said, 'Swami, but wealth isn't permanent, is it?' This left the sadhu speechless.
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Wealth was gone... but the smile remained
The sadhu returned after two years and found the young man's life had turned upside down. He had lost all his wealth and was now a labourer for a landlord. But when they met, the young man was still smiling. 'Swami, why are you sad? You taught me to trust God in good times and bad. This situation won't last forever,' he said calmly.
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Hardship is also not permanent...
Luck knocked on the door again
'This too shall pass'... the real truth of life
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