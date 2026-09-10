5 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

'This too shall pass'... the real truth of life

The sadhu blessed him, 'May you live happily ever after.' The young man smiled again. 'Swami, you said hardship isn't permanent. How can happiness be? This wealth might also go away one day.' He explained that he accepts both joy and sorrow equally. Hearing this, the sadhu held his hands and said, 'I only preach, but you live the truth. You are the real sanyasi, living without attachment.'