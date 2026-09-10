Smartphone Hack: Can an Onion Really Cool Your Phone? Viral Myth Tested!
Social media is full of hacks to cool down a hot smartphone. One crazy tip says putting an onion in your phone's cover can reduce heat. But is there any science to this, or is it just another viral myth?
Can an onion really reduce your phone's heat?
Our smartphones are always with us. They often get hot from long gaming sessions, watching videos, or even just charging. A popular social media hack claims an onion can cool your phone down. But does this trick actually have any power?
Bank Holidays: 4-Day Closure Across India in September, Check Dates!
Can an onion really reduce your phone's heat?
Scientifically speaking, there is no solid proof that a regular onion can cool down your phone. Onions do contain water, but there's no known scientific process that allows them to absorb the heat your phone generates and actually cool it down.
Life Lessons: Sadhu’s Timeless Wisdom Reveals Secret to Inner Peace! Read On
An onion next to a phone
So how did this hack spread?
Smartphone Cooling System
What to do if your phone gets hot?
What to do if your phone gets hot?
It has no scientific basis
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.