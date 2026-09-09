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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 10 Stunning Eco-Friendly Decoration Ideas That Are Easy to Try at Home
Looking for eco-friendly Ganesh decoration ideas for 2026? Discover 10 beautiful ways to decorate your Bappa corner using flowers, leaves, recycled paper, fabric, plants, clay and natural fibres.
Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is all about devotion, colors and creativity, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that your Bappa decoration should end up being a huge waste generator. In 2026, you will be able to decorate your space in an environmentally friendly way by opting for natural, recyclable and sustainable decorations rather than those made from plastics.
Be it colorful flowers and banana leaves or old sarees, diyas made of clay and handcrafted paper decorations, here is a list of 10 environmentally sustainable Ganesh decorations ideas.
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1. Jute, Bamboo and Other Natural Fibres
Jute, bamboo, coconut fibre and dry grass can be used for making borders, wall decor, and mandap decoration items. The earthy look of these items is particularly suited for flower and clay decor.
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2. Make some DIY flowers
Old newspapers and wasted paper can easily be turned into decorative flowers, lotuses and other shapes. This is an inexpensive way to decorate and can also turn out to be a good DIY project for your family.
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3. Decorate Using Potted Plants
Potted plants may infuse freshness into your Ganpati mandap. Put these plants around the mandap and take care of them even after the festival rather than treating them as one-time decorations.
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4. Hang a Mango Leaf Toran
You may decorate your entrance or puja room with a traditional mango leaf toran. Combine this toran with flowers or any reusable fabric back drop to create a traditional theme.
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5. Use Traditional Clay Diyas for Decoration
Traditional clay diyas may add warmth to your decoration while maintaining the natural theme of your Ganpati mandap. These may be used carefully around the mandap and reused in future occasions.
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6. Use Old Cardboard Box to Create Arch or Decorations
Old cardboard boxes may be decorated as arches, cut outs like temples or stars, and other types of decorations. You may also use cardboard as backdrops for your mandap.
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7. Add Terracotta Decor
Decor items made of terracotta pots, clay and earth decor can add to the traditional essence of your Ganpati decoration setup. Many of such items can be re-used in your house.
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8. Add some flowers to your Ganpati Decorations
Marigold and Jasmine flowers can instantly add colour to your Ganpati decoration. You can use them to make flower garlands, border or backdrop. And after the festival is over, these flowers can be used in your compost pit rather than getting thrown away as garbage.
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9. Put that old Saree or Dupatta to some use
Do you have some old saree or dupatta lying around at home? Well, then put it to some use by decorating the setup using it as a backdrop. These can be draped on the setup and also washed and used again.
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10. Use Banana Leaves
Banana leaves can instantly give you that traditional touch to your mandap. These can be arranged around the idol or used for making backdrops without using any thermocol or plastic decorations.
It is possible to design an environmentally friendly Ganpati decoration at minimum cost. Use of flowers, leaves, recyclable fabrics, paper, plant material, clay, and fiber can make a good Ganpati decoration which also reduces our reliance on non-environmentally friendly items.
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