Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is all about devotion, colors and creativity, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that your Bappa decoration should end up being a huge waste generator. In 2026, you will be able to decorate your space in an environmentally friendly way by opting for natural, recyclable and sustainable decorations rather than those made from plastics.

Be it colorful flowers and banana leaves or old sarees, diyas made of clay and handcrafted paper decorations, here is a list of 10 environmentally sustainable Ganesh decorations ideas.

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