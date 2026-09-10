Roasting transforms tomatoes, concentrating their sweetness and enhancing their flavour. Roasted tomatoes can be used as a base for creamy soups, lending a rich, smoky depth. They can also be incorporated into a variety of hearty dinners, from baked chicken dishes to vegetarian chilis, or even made into a tomato tart. Roasting is a simple method that brings out the best in ripe tomatoes, making them perfect for both immediate consumption and meal preparation.