Actually, a snake doesn't have two tongues. Just like other animals, it has only one. But, its tip is split into two ends. You could say this special design is a gift from nature, working like a super-advanced sensor system. While we use our eyes to see and nose to smell, a snake uses its tongue to collect chemical signals from its surroundings. Based on these signals, it understands the world around it. The forked tip has a special purpose. The two ends collect chemical signals from different spots at the same time. If the smell from one side is stronger, the snake can tell the difference.

For example, if food is on its right, the chemical signal from that direction will be stronger on the right tip of its tongue. The left tip might not get any food signals. The snake then moves right to find its meal. This difference helps the snake figure out which way to go.

Simply put, a snake does a kind of 'stereo smelling'—it not only knows if a smell is present but also from which direction it's coming.

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