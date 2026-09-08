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Snake Behaviour: Why Do Snakes Flick Their Tongues So Often? Strange Science Behind This Action
Why do snakes keep flicking their tongues? This unusual behaviour is actually a crucial part of how snakes sense their surroundings, detect chemical cues, track prey and navigate their environment.
Unbelievable truths behind a snake's tongue...
The first thing most people notice about a snake is its curious tongue. It keeps darting in and out of its mouth, thin and long. Many of us have surely wondered why snakes do this. Another doubt often comes up: do snakes have two tongues, or is it just one tongue split in two? Let's clear up these common doubts right here.
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Do snakes have two tongues?
Actually, a snake doesn't have two tongues. Just like other animals, it has only one. But, its tip is split into two ends. You could say this special design is a gift from nature, working like a super-advanced sensor system. While we use our eyes to see and nose to smell, a snake uses its tongue to collect chemical signals from its surroundings. Based on these signals, it understands the world around it. The forked tip has a special purpose. The two ends collect chemical signals from different spots at the same time. If the smell from one side is stronger, the snake can tell the difference.
For example, if food is on its right, the chemical signal from that direction will be stronger on the right tip of its tongue. The left tip might not get any food signals. The snake then moves right to find its meal. This difference helps the snake figure out which way to go.
Simply put, a snake does a kind of 'stereo smelling'—it not only knows if a smell is present but also from which direction it's coming.
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This is the real reason why snakes stick their tongues out...
A snake doesn't flick its tongue out of anger, and it's not a sign that it's about to bite. It does this to understand its surroundings. The snake collects and analyses tiny chemical particles from the air, ground, or other objects using its tongue. Its movements depend on this analysis.
When the snake sticks its tongue out, chemical particles in the air stick to it. It then pulls its tongue back into its mouth. There, the information reaches a special sensory system on the roof of its mouth, called the Jacobson's organ or vomeronasal organ. The sensor cells here analyse this chemical info and send signals to the brain. This helps the snake figure out if there's food nearby, if other creatures are around, if another snake has passed by, or if it's time to find a mate.
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Does a snake's tongue really work like a sensor?
Yes, it really does. Just like a modern sensor collects data and sends it to a processing unit, a snake's tongue acts as a tool to gather chemical information. However, the tongue itself doesn't do the full analysis. It's more of a collection tool. The real analysis happens only after the chemical particles collected by the tongue reach the Jacobson's organ inside the mouth. That's why a snake flicks its tongue so often.
This 'tongue flicking' becomes even more important when it enters a new place, searches for food, or needs to assess a situation. This system is also super useful for following the chemical trails left by prey. Snakes do have nostrils, but their system for detecting chemical information doesn't work like ours.
For snakes, the tongue-Jacobson's organ system is vital. It plays a key role in tracking prey, identifying other snakes, and understanding changes in the environment. Another interesting fact about snakes is that they don't have external ears like we do. They lack outer ear openings and eardrums. But it's wrong to think they are completely deaf. Snakes can detect vibrations that travel through the ground and their bodies. This ability helps them sense any movement nearby.
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Does a snake sticking its tongue out mean it's about to bite?
This is another common misconception. A snake flicking its tongue is just its natural way of checking out its surroundings. So, a flicking tongue doesn't mean it's about to attack. However, any snake will likely attack in self-defence if it feels threatened. That's why it's dangerous to go near a snake or try to catch one you see in the wild, in fields, or even around your home. Another fascinating thing about snakes is their skin. As part of their growth and skin renewal process, snakes shed their old skin. This is commonly called shedding or sloughing. Once the new skin forms under the old one, the snake rubs its head and body against rough surfaces to crawl out of its old skin.
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