Looking for Ganesh Chaturthi slogans? Explore 40+ devotional, catchy and short Ganesh Puja slogans for pandal decorations, posters, cultural events, social media posts and festive celebrations dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival filled with devotion, joy and the festive spirit of welcoming Lord Ganesha. From beautifully decorated pandals to household pujas and grand processions, devotees celebrate the arrival of Ganpati Bappa with prayers and enthusiasm.

Ganesh Puja slogans can add a special touch to decorations, posters, school or college events, cultural programmes and social media posts. Here are 40 devotional and catchy slogans that can be used during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Devotional Ganesh Puja Slogans

1. Ganpati Bappa Morya, bring peace and happiness to every home.

2. May Lord Ganesha bless us with wisdom and prosperity.

3. With Bappa's blessings, every obstacle becomes an opportunity.

4. Welcome Ganesha, the remover of every obstacle.

5. May Ganpati fill every heart with peace and devotion.

6. Seek Bappa's blessings, welcome a life filled with hope.

7. Let faith in Ganesha guide every step we take.

8. May Lord Ganesha bless every beginning with success.

9. Where Ganesha resides, happiness follows.

10. Pray to Ganesha, embrace wisdom, peace and prosperity.

11. May Bappa's divine blessings brighten every home.

12. Let devotion to Ganesha fill our hearts with joy.

13. Bow before Ganesha, the divine remover of obstacles.

14. May Lord Ganesha bless us with strength, wisdom and grace.

15. Welcome Bappa with devotion, celebrate with faith.

16. May Ganesha guide us towards happiness and success.

17. Bappa's blessings bring light to every new beginning.

18. Pray with faith, celebrate with devotion, seek Bappa's blessings.

Catchy Ganesh Chaturthi Slogans

19. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya!

20. Bappa has arrived, let the celebrations begin!

21. Celebrate Bappa, spread happiness everywhere.

22. One heart, one prayer, Ganpati Bappa everywhere.

23. Bring home Ganesha, bring home happiness.

24. Let the drums play, Bappa is on his way!

25. Bappa's arrival, a festival of smiles.

26. Celebrate the spirit of Ganpati with faith and joy.

27. Bappa is here, let happiness fill the air.

28. Raise your hands, welcome Ganpati with love.

29. Let every corner echo with Ganpati Bappa Morya.

30. Welcome Bappa, welcome blessings.

31. Ganpati arrives, happiness multiplies.

32. Celebrate Ganesha, celebrate new beginnings.

33. Bappa's presence makes every celebration brighter.

34. Let devotion lead the celebration this Ganesh Chaturthi.

35. From prayers to celebrations, Bappa is the heart of it all.

36. Ganesh Chaturthi: faith in the heart, Bappa in every home.

37. Celebrate Bappa with devotion, joy and togetherness.

38. Ganesha brings hope, happiness and new beginnings.

39. This Ganesh Chaturthi, let every prayer begin with Bappa.

40. Welcome the divine, celebrate the joy of Ganpati.

Short Ganesh Slogans for Posters

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Welcome Bappa!

Bappa is here!

Bless us, Bappa!

Mangal Murti Morya!

Celebrate with Bappa!

Bappa brings happiness!

Faith. Devotion. Ganesha.

Bappa, bless every beginning.

Ganesha, our guiding light.

These Ganesh Puja slogans can be used for pandal decorations, festive posters, school events, cultural programmes, social media captions or household Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.