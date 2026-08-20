Most pothos varieties, that are grown at home and at the balconies, tolerate bright but filtered or indirect light very well. Too much lack of light can cause poor plant growth and large distance between leaves, while direct sunlight will burn the foliage of a plant.

Put your plant in such place where it will receive enough of filtered light from the sun. In case if your balcony receives too much sun in the afternoon, use sheer curtains or place the pot in partial shade.

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