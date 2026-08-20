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Gardening Tips: 5 Simple Money Plant Care Tricks That Can Help Your Balcony Vine Grow Fuller
Want a bushier balcony money plant? Learn simple tips for better growth, including the right light, watering, pruning, feeding and support for healthier, fuller vines.
Want Bushy Money Plant?
The money plant will transform any balcony into an enchanting green oasis. However, the achievement of lush, bushy and healthy growth of a plant does not require only regular irrigation. Light, pruning, irrigation routine, and other factors can help to obtain the desired effect.
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Give It Bright, Indirect Light
Most pothos varieties, that are grown at home and at the balconies, tolerate bright but filtered or indirect light very well. Too much lack of light can cause poor plant growth and large distance between leaves, while direct sunlight will burn the foliage of a plant.
Put your plant in such place where it will receive enough of filtered light from the sun. In case if your balcony receives too much sun in the afternoon, use sheer curtains or place the pot in partial shade.
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Do Not Overwater Your Plant
Overwatering is one of the most frequent problems of money plants. Make sure that the upper layer of the soil is dried before watering your plant. There should be drainage holes in the pot.
Do not follow the rigid schedule of watering. Check the soil first. During hot and dry days, your plant will need more water.
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Fertilise During Growing Season
A good idea to give extra nutrients to the plant is to use balanced, diluted fertiliser for houseplants. Do not over-fertilise because too much fertiliser can harm the root system of the money plant.
Use the dosage prescribed by the fertiliser label.
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Prune to Make the Plant Bushier
In case the money plant becomes long and airy, it can be pruned to appear bushier. Use sterile and sharp scissors to make cuts right above the leaf nodes.
Constant cutting of long vines will allow the plant to sprout from nodes and become fuller. The healthy parts of vines can be also used to propagate money plants in water or soil.
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Give Support to the Vines
If you want to obtain a bushier plant on the balcony, you need to give the plant support in the form of moss poles or anything on which its vines can climb. Money plants are climbers by nature and the vines of these plants may climb up to reach the sunlight.
With the regular amount of light, proper watering, occasional pruning and fertilising, your money plant on the balcony can slowly but surely become fuller and healthier.
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