One of the major reasons of leggy growth is lack of light. When a plant is deprived of light, it tends to reach for the source of light and develops slim stems and wide spaces between leaves.

Place the plants requiring enough light closer to the bright window to provide them with sufficient light. However, do not place those plants that require partial shade near direct sunlight, as they can burn the leaves.

Also read: Monsoon Gardening Tips: Are Your Plants Drowning in Rainwater? 5 Ways to Save Waterlogged Pots