Gardening Tips: Is Your Plant Looking Thin & Weak? 5 Simple Ways to Get Bushier Growth
Want fuller, bushier plants instead of tall and weak growth? Learn how proper light, pruning, watering, rotation and feeding can help encourage healthier, more compact plant growth.
Want Bushier Plant in Your Garden?
Having an abundant and bushy plant instantly adds to the overall greenness of a particular area. However, the long and leafless stems can mean that the plant requires a different approach in terms of its maintenance. Luckily, there are several tips in the realm of gardening which will aid in achieving fuller plants.
Also read: Want a Bushy Curry Leaf Plant? Try This Easy Kitchen Hack for Healthier Growth
Provide Plants with Enough Light
One of the major reasons of leggy growth is lack of light. When a plant is deprived of light, it tends to reach for the source of light and develops slim stems and wide spaces between leaves.
Place the plants requiring enough light closer to the bright window to provide them with sufficient light. However, do not place those plants that require partial shade near direct sunlight, as they can burn the leaves.
Also read: Monsoon Gardening Tips: Are Your Plants Drowning in Rainwater? 5 Ways to Save Waterlogged Pots
Prune or Pinch Long Stems
Pruning often helps to make many plants produce new growth from the lower part of the stem. The appropriate plants should be cut using sharp scissors or pruning shears just above a leaf node.
Pinching off the tip of the plant can also be effective for some branching plants to fill out more. The reaction will differ depending on the type of the plant, therefore, check if it reacts to this type of treatment first.
Also read: Gardening Tips: Lotus to Water Lily, 5 Flowering Water Plants That Can Brighten Your Home
Rotate Your Plant
The plant naturally grows towards the most powerful source of light. If the plant remains in one place for many weeks, then it will become elongated and more developed on one side.
Periodical rotation of the pot will help the plant receive the proper amount of light and develop more uniformly.
Also read: Stop Refrigerating These 7 Foods: They May Spoil Faster in the Fridge
Do Not Overfeed Plants With Fertilizers
A large number of fertilizers does not mean that the plant will become bushier. Overfeeding of the plant may harm its root system.
Therefore, give only the necessary amount of fertilizer to your plant according to the recommendations of the manufacturer of the particular plant. Nutrients are required for any healthy plant, but they work effectively only if the plant gets enough light, water, and soil.
Also read: Want Fresh Coriander for Weeks? Try These 5 Easy Storage Tricks to Keep It Fresh
Water Depending on the Requirements of the Plant
Overwatering or under-watering may affect the health of your plants. Do not water them just because it is time according to the calendar; rather, check the soil condition and the requirements of the plant. Drainage holes are also essential in order to remove any excess water from the pot.
To ensure that your plant grows into a bush, make sure that it receives sufficient light, proper pruning, right amount of watering, and appropriate feeding.
Also read: Want Younger-Looking Skin? 5 Everyday Habits Experts Say You Should Avoid
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.