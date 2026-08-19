You should never store tomatoes together with fruits like bananas, apples, and guavas. These fruits release ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening process. If you keep tomatoes near them, they will ripen and soften much faster.

So, always keep your tomatoes in a separate place, away from the fruit basket. Also, when you're at the market, choose tomatoes that are firm, shiny, and have no spots. If they still have the stem, don't remove it until you're ready to cook. Keeping the stem on helps them stay fresh for longer.

Also read: Want Fresh Coriander for Weeks? Try These 5 Easy Storage Tricks to Keep It Fresh