How to Store Tomatoes So They Last Longer? These Simple Kitchen Tips Can Help
Bought too many tomatoes? Learn simple storage methods to help keep fresh tomatoes flavorful and usable for longer, while avoiding common mistakes that can speed up spoilage.
What should be done to keep tomatoes fresh for longer without spoiling?
Tomatoes are a must-have for everyday cooking, from gravies and salads to chutneys and sandwiches. They just make food taste better. The problem starts when the fresh, red tomatoes you buy from the market turn mushy and start rotting in just a few days. Sometimes they get squishy from the bottom or develop black spots, making them unusable. So, follow these methods to store them properly and make them last longer!
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Store the tomatoes upside down
A great way to make sure your tomatoes don't spoil for ten to twenty days is to store them upside down, with the stem part touching the surface. This position prevents moisture from escaping, which in turn keeps the tomatoes fresh.
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Hack to cover the stem marks with tape
If a tomato's stem has broken off, just put a small piece of tape over the mark. This area is the most sensitive part of the tomato, and leaving it open makes the fruit wrinkle and soften quickly. Sealing it with tape stops moisture from escaping. This simple hack can help you keep tomatoes fresh for up to 15 days, especially if you don't plan on using them right away.
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Don't put tomatoes in the fridge immediately after buying
Most people have a habit of putting tomatoes in the fridge as soon as they get home. But this isn't always the right thing to do. The extremely cold temperature inside a fridge can affect the tomato's texture and flavour, making it mushy. It's best to keep unripe or slightly ripe tomatoes in a cool, dry place in your kitchen.
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Don't stack them on top of each other
Putting all your tomatoes in a basket and stacking them on top of each other is the wrong way to store them. The weight from the top tomatoes will crush the ones at the bottom, making them soft and causing them to rot quickly. Instead, you should spread them out on a wide plate or tray. This gives them enough space and prevents any pressure.
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Keep tomatoes away from bananas and apples
You should never store tomatoes together with fruits like bananas, apples, and guavas. These fruits release ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening process. If you keep tomatoes near them, they will ripen and soften much faster.
So, always keep your tomatoes in a separate place, away from the fruit basket. Also, when you're at the market, choose tomatoes that are firm, shiny, and have no spots. If they still have the stem, don't remove it until you're ready to cook. Keeping the stem on helps them stay fresh for longer.
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