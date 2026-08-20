Pet dogs and cats can sometimes transmit zoonotic infections to children. Learn about five diseases linked to pets, how they may spread, and simple hygiene and pet-care measures parents can follow.

Is your baby crying non-stop? It might not just be gas or teething, there could be other reasons.

Having a pet at home is great for our mood. But young children have weaker immunity, which makes them very susceptible to infections from animals. This is called a zoonotic disease – an infection that spreads from an animal to a human. Often, when a child cries for days or has a fever, we assume it's a common cold. But if you have a pet, you must consider this other possibility.

Which diseases can happen?

Some of the most common ones are: Rabies, Toxoplasmosis, Salmonella, Bartonella (also known as Cat Scratch Fever), and Fungal Infections.

Don't delay if you see these 5 signs

1. Constant crying and irritability

If your child has been crying for 3-4 days without any clear reason, doesn't want to be held, and keeps waking up at night – this could be a major sign of an internal infection. Zoonotic infections cause discomfort in the body, which a baby can only express by crying.

2. A fever that doesn't go down

Be careful if a fever of 101-102°F lasts for more than 3 days and doesn't come down even with paracetamol. A persistent fever is a common symptom of Toxoplasma or Bartonella infections.

3. Stomach problems: Vomiting and diarrhoea

If a child touches a dog or cat and then eats without washing their hands, they can get Salmonella. This leads to stomach pain, vomiting, and watery stools, making the child very weak.

4. Rashes or sores on the body

If a cat or dog scratches or licks your child, the area can become red and swollen. If a fever and swollen glands appear within 7-10 days, it's a classic sign of Cat Scratch Disease.

5. Refusing to eat and losing weight

Infections can affect a child's sense of taste, so they might refuse milk or other food. This can lead to a noticeable drop in weight within just a few days.

What will the doctor do?

Your paediatrician will first recommend a blood test. If needed, they might also ask for a CBC, CRP, Toxo IgG-IgM, Rabies antibody, or a Stool Culture test. Make sure to show the doctor your pet's vaccination card.

What precautions should you take at home?

Don't let your child touch the pet's potty or food bowl.

Make them wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds after playing with the pet.

Ensure your pet's vaccinations are always up-to-date.

Try not to let the pet enter your child's room.

Love your pets, but stay alert. A child's non-stop crying, fever, and refusal to eat should never be taken lightly. If you see these signs, consult a doctor immediately. With timely treatment, zoonotic diseases can be completely cured.