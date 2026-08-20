Why Bananas Last Longer In Supermarkets Than At Home; Know Scientific Reason Here
You buy perfect, yellow bananas from supermarket, and in two days, they're all black, mushy. But in store, they stay fresh for up to 10 days! What's their secret? We break down the science and give you simple hacks to make your bananas last longer
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Want your bananas to stay fresh for a week? Try these simple hacks
You bring home fresh, yellow bananas from the supermarket, expecting them to last. But within a couple of days, they're covered in black spots and have gone soft. We'll tell you why this happens and how to stop it.
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The secret behind fresh supermarket bananas
Supermarkets keep bananas fresh using a controlled environment. They maintain a cool temperature of 13°C to 15°C and high humidity of 90–95%. This special care dramatically slows down ripening, keeping them perfect on the shelf.
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Why do they spoil in just two days at home?
At home, the room temperature is usually above 25°C, which speeds up ripening. Bananas release ethylene gas, and when kept in a bunch or with other fruits like apples and tomatoes, this gas gets trapped and makes them turn black even faster.
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Super tips to keep bananas fresh for a week at home
Want your bananas to last 5-7 days? Try these tricks! Wrap the stem with plastic foil to trap ethylene gas. Hang them on a hanger to prevent bruising. And always separate them from the bunch and keep them away from other fruits.
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Is a blackened banana spoiled?
A black peel doesn't mean the banana is spoiled! It's often just a 'chilling injury' from the fridge, and the fruit inside is actually sweeter. Only throw it away if it smells bad, has mould, or is unusually mushy and leaking.
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