3 3 Image Credit : Asianet News

Baking Soda

If the stand has a lot of grease, dust, or water stains, you can make a paste using baking soda and liquid dishwash. Apply this paste on the stand and leave it for a while. Next, scrub it with a brush and wash it off with water. The most important step is to wipe the stand completely dry with a cloth. Any leftover moisture can cause rust to form again.