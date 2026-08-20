Kitchen Hacks: Steel Stand Looks Dull? Try This Easy Trick To Make It Shine Again
A clean kitchen feels instantly better, but a dull, grimy steel stand can ruin the look. These simple cleaning hacks can help restore its shine quickly using easy household ingredients.
13
Image Credit : Asianet News
Why do utensil stands get dirty?
Kitchen grease, moisture, and dust collect on the stand, making it sticky. When you place wet utensils on it, the water dries up and leaves behind ugly white stains. If you don't clean it regularly, the dirt just keeps building up.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : Asianet News
Clean it with lemon and salt
First, empty the stand completely. In a small bowl, mix some salt with the juice of half a lemon. Use a brush to apply this paste all over the stand, paying extra attention to rusty spots. Let it sit for about five minutes. Then, put some liquid dishwash on a scrubber and scrub the stand well. Finally, just rinse it clean with water.
33
Image Credit : Asianet News
Baking Soda
If the stand has a lot of grease, dust, or water stains, you can make a paste using baking soda and liquid dishwash. Apply this paste on the stand and leave it for a while. Next, scrub it with a brush and wash it off with water. The most important step is to wipe the stand completely dry with a cloth. Any leftover moisture can cause rust to form again.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos