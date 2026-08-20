Raksha Bandhan 2026: Udaipur to Wayanad, 5 Getaways for Unforgettable Sibling Trip
Raksha Bandhan 2026 is a chance to celebrate beyond the usual gifts. From Udaipur to Wayanad, discover five Indian destinations perfect for a memorable sibling getaway this August.
Raksha Bandhan
The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters, but the celebration does not necessarily have to be limited to exchanging rakhis, sweets and gifts. This year, take the festival as an excuse to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in style by going on a trip with your sibling(s). Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be held on August 28.
India is full of amazing destinations that can help make your Rakhi celebrations special for you and your sibling(s). Here are 6 great destinations to consider when planning your Rakhi vacation.
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Wayanad - An Escape to the Rain
Wayanad is a fantastic destination for brothers and sisters who like nature and greenery. The mist-covered hills, forests, and waterfalls of Wayanad look even more beautiful during the rains. One could visit the Edakkal Caves, take scenic drives, and enjoy the green scenery around. As there is much rainfall in August, do make sure to know the weather in advance.
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Jaipur – For Siblings Who Love Heritage, Food and Shopping
Siblings who have an interest in history and love markets and food should choose Jaipur for their trip. With the presence of several forts and palaces along with local bazaars, this place will give the siblings many things to see and do together throughout the day.
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Manali – For Siblings who Love Mountains
Another mountain vacation place is Manali. It is ideal for siblings who would like to have a mountain adventure with beautiful surroundings and activities available there. Moreover, this destination could serve well for photography and road trips.
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Shillong – For Green Landscapes
Shillong makes a great destination for enjoying monsoon because there are many green spots around the city which will make you enjoy nature and landscapes. However, unlike big cities of India, Shillong and surroundings have different vibes.
August travel in the Northeast can always be affected by the rain season in this region; hence, you need to consider the rainfall and road conditions in this area before travelling to this place.
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Puducherry – For a Calm Coast Vacation
Siblings seeking a quiet getaway can enjoy Puducherry (also known as Pondicherry). Its heritage zones, cafes, coastal walk and unique french architectural style give numerous choices to relax together without requiring an exciting schedule.
This place is a choice for those travelers who love visiting places in a calm manner, enjoying food and taking photographs.
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Udaipur – A Sibling Trip to Experience the Royal City of Lakes
Udaipur can be a fantastic destination for siblings seeking a blend of history, scenic beauty, and leisurely tourism. The lakes, magnificent palaces, and historical alleys take on a new meaning when experienced during the monsoon season. Siblings will have a chance to tour around, gaze at the lakes, taste traditional Rajasthani cuisine, and bond with each other.
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Which Destination Is Right for You?
This Raksha Bandhan, forget the gifts that you exchange and try to create memories that will stay with both you and your sibling for a long time to come. Whether it’s an imperial getaway, a relaxing holiday by the sea, or a monsoon getaway, it does not matter where you go but how much time you spend together.
Also read: Indian Monsoon Holiday! Munnar to Cherrapunji: 10 Destinations Perfect for Rainy Getaway
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