The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters, but the celebration does not necessarily have to be limited to exchanging rakhis, sweets and gifts. This year, take the festival as an excuse to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in style by going on a trip with your sibling(s). Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be held on August 28.

India is full of amazing destinations that can help make your Rakhi celebrations special for you and your sibling(s). Here are 6 great destinations to consider when planning your Rakhi vacation.

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