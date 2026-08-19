Did you know Japan has fascinating religious connections to Indian deities? Explore the historical links between Daikokuten and Shiva, Bonten and Brahma, and how Hindu traditions influenced Japanese Buddhism.

Back in the 6th century BC, when Buddhism travelled from India to Japan through China and Korea, it didn't go alone. It took with it thousands of years' worth of Indian gods and goddesses.

The Japanese welcomed these gods as "Kami". Over time, their names and clothes changed, but many of the worship rituals remained quite similar. Even today, Indian gods hold a special place in Japanese temples.

So, What Are Our Indian Gods Called in Japan?

1. Brahma = Bonten: The creator god, Brahma, is known as "Bonten" in Japan. But instead of four faces, he is shown with just one. He is worshipped as the god of knowledge and creation.

2. Shiva/Mahadev = Daikokuten: The destroyer, Shiva, has a completely different role in Japan. He is "Daikokuten," the god of wealth! He carries a small hammer and a large sack on his back, bringing good fortune. He is one of Japan's famous Seven Gods of Fortune.

3. Saraswati = Benzaiten: The goddess of knowledge, music, and water, Saraswati, is called "Benzaiten" in Japan. Instead of a veena, she plays an instrument called a "biwa". Businessmen and artists respect her greatly.

4. Lakshmi = Kisshoten: The goddess of wealth and beauty, Lakshmi, is known as "Kisshoten". Her form, seated on a lotus, is still worshipped in many Japanese homes.

5. Ganesh = Kangiten: The remover of obstacles, Ganesh, is "Kangiten" in Japan. Here, he is often shown as two embracing elephant figures. Japanese people often worship him before getting married.

Who else is on the list?

- Indra = Taishakuten: The king of the gods.

- Yama = Enma: The god of death.

- Kartikeya = Idaten: The god of war.

Why are 80% of the Gods Indian?

The reason is Buddhism. When Buddhists left India, they took local deities with them. It was based on a simple deal: "If you protect the dharma (faith), we will protect you." This is how Indian gods became a part of Japanese culture.

Faith has no borders. India's knowledge, culture, and gods crossed the seas thousands of years ago and enriched Japan. Even today, if you visit temples in Kyoto and Nara, you will find a touch of India. The names are different, but the devotion is the same.

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