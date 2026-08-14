Coriander turning slimy and wilted in the fridge? Learn simple ways to store fresh coriander using a jar, water or paper towels and control moisture so the leaves stay fresh and usable for longer.

Fresh coriander can make any bowl of dal, chutney, curry or salad taste great, but storing it in the fridge can be challenging because the leaves can easily become limp, brown or slimy.

Fortunately, you can help coriander stay fresh by carefully controlling the moisture levels and airflow. Don't keep the bunch as is in your market packaging.

Try these easy-to-follow 5 storage tips

Pick a Fresh and Dry Bunch

Storage starts before you actually store coriander in the refrigerator. Buy bunches with fresh green leaves and firm stems. Stay away from coriander that already has yellow, black or slimy leaves. Before storage, cut out all damaged leaves and spoiled parts. If your coriander is wet, dry it using a kitchen towel.

Storing Coriander Like Fresh Flowers

One of the easiest storage methods involves treating coriander like fresh flowers. Cut off the ends of the stems slightly and put the bunch in a jar with some water. The stems need to be touching the water while the leaves remain above it. Place the coriander inside the container loosely and cover with an appropriate bag for food. Change the water when it becomes cloudy or dirty and monitor the bunch for signs of deterioration of the leaves.

This way, coriander will last much longer than when it is stored without a jar in a plastic bag, even though the time period of storage depends on the initial freshness of the herb and your refrigerator.

Paper-Towel Method

In case you do not want to use the jar, gently wrap dried coriander in a paper towel and store it inside the bag or loose container. The paper towel will help to absorb extra moisture surrounding the coriander leaves. If the paper towel gets too wet, replace it with a dry one. It is very important to maintain enough moisture; however, complete sealing of the wet coriander will result in slimy texture which you are trying to prevent.

Do Not Wash Until Needed

For prolonged storing of coriander, it is better to rinse it just before you need it because additional moisture accelerates the process of spoilage. In case you have rinsed the coriander, dry it completely before placing in the fridge.

Inspect Periodically

No matter how good your storage techniques are, it is inevitable that coriander will start getting old at some point. Get rid of yellow, black and/or slimy leaves before they get in contact with the other leaves that are still fine. If there is an off smell and/or too much slime in the coriander, then it would be better to dispose of it all together. The ideal combination of temperature, moisture and airflow will allow your coriander to last long past a few days.