Plastic Can Planters: Have large plastic bottles or detergent cans lying around? Use them to make these cute animal planters. Just place the bottle horizontally and cut out a rectangular section from the top. You can paint a cartoon or any design in red, blue, or yellow. Bushy flower plants like small marigold varieties, periwinkles, or succulents are perfect for these.

Coconut Shell Planters: This is a fantastic way to turn kitchen waste into a piece of art. Just join two empty coconut shells. Paint them in bright colours to look like a doll. You can use these planters both indoors and outdoors. Since there's less space for roots, plant things that need less water and soil, like a Jade plant, Laxmi Kamal, or a String of Pearls.

Coconut Husk: Turn Garden Waste into Your New Favorite Natural Beauty Tool!