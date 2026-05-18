Mannequin Planter: Got Old Dummy At Home? Turn It Into Super Cool Garden Planter!
Creative Mannequin Planter: Have an old mannequin lying around? Don't just throw it out! You can easily upcycle it into a stunning planter. It's a sure way to give your garden, balcony, or any corner of your home a seriously modern and artsy vibe.
How to Make a Mannequin Planter
Many DIY pages on Instagram are sharing how to make these planters. One viral video shows someone taking a mannequin's upper body and cutting off the head part. They then filled it with soil, planted seeds, and hung it on a garden wall. Soon, Jade plants grew out, looking like a funky hairstyle. A planter like this gives your garden or balcony a very unique look.
Modern Mannequin Planter
Torso or face-shaped mannequin planters are super trendy right now. To make one, carefully cut the top of the mannequin with a cutter. Make a strong base at the bottom and hollow out the head area. Then, use sandpaper to smoothen the surface. Fit a small pot or a plastic liner inside and fill it with soil. You can plant spider plants, snake plants, or other small indoor plants. You can even spray paint it in bright colours to make it look more attractive.
Mannequin Planter with Succulent Plants
Succulent plants look incredibly classy in a mannequin planter. For this, cut a face-shaped mannequin, fill it with soil, and plant small succulents. You can make it even more stylish by decorating it with sunglasses, a hat, or even painting on some lipstick. This planter is perfect for a centre table or as corner decor.
Metallic Mannequin Planter
If you want a modern and luxurious vibe, try a metallic mannequin planter. Just give a simple mannequin a planter shape and then paint it with a golden, silver, or purple metallic spray paint. Plant a snake plant or a spider plant inside. This design looks absolutely fantastic in living rooms and cafes.
ALSO READ: DIY Planters: Don't Junk Old Utensils, Turn Your Tawa and Bowls into Cool Pots!
Flower Mannequin Planter
Colourful flowers look gorgeous in a face-shaped mannequin planter. To make this, cut the face of an old dummy and plant creepers or small flowering plants in it. This will give your garden a fresh and vibrant look.
READ MORE: Suitcase Planter: Don't Junk That Old Bag! Turn It Into A Cool Garden Planter
Baby Mannequin Planter
You can also make a baby-face mannequin planter for a child's study room or table decor. For this, cut the half-body of a small dummy, create a base, and fill the top with soil. Now, plant small, colourful plants in it. This will give the kid's room a cute and creative touch.
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