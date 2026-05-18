Torso or face-shaped mannequin planters are super trendy right now. To make one, carefully cut the top of the mannequin with a cutter. Make a strong base at the bottom and hollow out the head area. Then, use sandpaper to smoothen the surface. Fit a small pot or a plastic liner inside and fill it with soil. You can plant spider plants, snake plants, or other small indoor plants. You can even spray paint it in bright colours to make it look more attractive.