Most of us just throw away the coconut husk after drinking the water. But did you know it can be a fantastic addition to your beauty kit? From a natural body scrub to a foot exfoliator, here's how you can use these fibres for smoother skin.

Coconut Husk Uses: After we've enjoyed the coconut water and the flesh, what do we do with the husk? Most people either throw it out or use it for gardening or as fuel. But what if we told you that this coconut husk can become a key part of your beauty care routine? Its natural fibres are great for gently exfoliating the skin, leaving it feeling super smooth. Let's look at some easy and creative ways to use it.

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Natural Body Scrubber

The natural fibres in a coconut husk can help remove dead skin cells. First, wash the husks properly and let them dry. Now, grind them into a fine powder and mix it with some coconut oil and a bit of honey. Use this paste to gently massage your hands, feet, elbows, and knees. It will leave your skin feeling clean and soft.

Foot Exfoliator

If you have dry and cracked heels, you can use coconut fibres as a foot exfoliator. Just mix the fine fibres with some aloe vera gel or coconut oil and gently rub it on your feet. After you're done, wash your feet and apply a good moisturiser.

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Bathing Brush

You can also make a small bathing brush or a scrub pouch from coconut fibres. For this, just tie some clean, dry fibres together or fix them tightly onto an old brush handle. When you use it while bathing, it provides a light exfoliation and also helps your soap lather up nicely.

Spa Massage Brush

A brush made from dry, clean coconut fibres can also be used for a dry massage. A light massage with it makes the skin feel fresh and helps remove any dust and dead skin from the surface.

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Your Questions Answered

1. Is coconut husk safe for the skin?

Yes, it can be used for mild exfoliation, but it's always a good idea to do a patch test first.

2. Can we use coconut husk on the face?

No, the fibres can be quite rough for the delicate skin on your face.

3. What is the easiest DIY to make from coconut husk?

You can easily make a natural body scrub, a foot exfoliator, or a bathing massage brush.