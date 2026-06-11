3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

When the saplings are 4-5 inches tall, it's time to transplant them into the bigger pot. Be careful not to damage the roots. Plant only 1-2 saplings in one pot so they get enough space and nutrition. The green chilli plant needs at least 5-6 hours of sunlight every day. A balcony, terrace, or a sunny window is the best spot for it. If it doesn't get enough sun, the flowers might fall off and you won't get any chillies.