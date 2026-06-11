Gardening Tips: Get A Basketful Of Chillies From One Pot With THIS Simple Trick
Want to grow green chillies at home in a pot? How do you pick the best seeds? What kind of soil and pot should you use for the plant? And what's the one simple trick to get a bumper crop of chillies?
Always keep the soil slightly moist, but don't overwater it. Too much water can cause the roots to rot. On the other hand, very dry soil will weaken the plant. You should water the plant only when the top layer of the soil feels dry to the touch.
Here's an easy trick for more chillies. Once the plant grows a bit, just pinch or break off its top growing tip. This encourages the plant to grow more branches, which means more flowers and chillies. Chilli plants often face problems like leaf curl and other pests. Spray neem oil once a week to prevent this. You can also spray diluted sour buttermilk. Adding water from soaked banana peels and eggshells can also boost your chilli yield.
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