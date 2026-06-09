Lipstick shades: 5 new colours for office, home, outings with effortless style
Which lipstick shade is the best for daily wear? What colours should you pick for the office? And can you really use the same lipstick for staying home and for going out? We've got all the answers for you.
These 5 lipstick shades will suit every occasion
New lipstick shades perfect for the office, home, and outings are now available in the market. A fresh range has arrived, and women are really loving it. These trendy colours look beautiful on every skin tone and can make your look even more attractive.
1. Brown Matte Lipstick Shade
The brown matte lipstick shade is a huge favourite among women. They can wear it to the office or for an outing. This shade gives a completely graceful and classy look.
2. Magenta Pink Lipstick Shade
The magenta pink lipstick shade will look fantastic on women with a fair complexion. It makes their look more stylish and perfect. They can apply it at home or in the office. This shade can match an outfit of any colour.
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3. Dark Maroon Lipstick Shade
The dark maroon lipstick shade is in the highest demand. Women over the age of 45 especially love to wear it. A new glossy version of this colour has just hit the market. Women can wear it to the office as well as for outings.
4. Light Chocolaty Lipstick Shade
Women can upgrade their look with a light chocolaty lipstick shade. This shade is a perfect match for both sarees and jeans. This colour is so fantastic that it's in very high demand at shops.
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5. Shining Purple Lipstick Shade
Whether at home, outside, or in the office, women are loving the shining purple lipstick shade. This colour can match any dress. The craze for this shade is especially high among working women.
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