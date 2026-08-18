Owning a house is a lifelong dream for most of us. While many save for years and take big loans, astrology says some zodiac signs get lucky. They might get ancestral property or find it surprisingly easy to build a home. This is all thanks to a strong fourth house in their horoscope, which governs property. Let's find out which signs have this 'house yoga'.

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