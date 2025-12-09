Lip Care Routine: Apply These 4 Things Before Lipstick for Healthy and Soft Lips
Lip Care: To make lipstick look perfect and keep your lips soft, proper pre-care is a must. Four things are super important for this. Let's get into the details.
Lip Care
Many women get dry, cracked lips after applying lipstick. This is due to a lack of pre-care. This guide shows 4 simple steps to get healthy, hydrated, and beautiful lips.
Lip Scrub
Exfoliation is the first step. Dead skin makes lipstick look cracked. Use a simple sugar-honey scrub or a store-bought one twice a week for smooth, naturally pink lips.
Lip Balm
Applying lip balm is a crucial step. It moisturizes and prevents cracks, especially under matte lipstick. Let a non-sticky balm absorb for two minutes for a perfect application.
Lip Primer
A lip primer makes lipstick last longer, preventing it from smudging or bleeding. It creates a smooth base, making it great for long days. It also makes the color pop.
Foundation or Concealer
To get the true lipstick color, apply a bit of foundation or concealer first. It neutralizes lip pigmentation for a brighter, sharper look and helps lipstick last longer.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.