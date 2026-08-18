On a normal day, the Amazon River is about 2 to 10 kilometres wide. But during the rainy season, its water level rises dramatically, and the width can swell to about 40 to 50 kilometres in some places. At its mouth, where it meets the ocean, the river is a staggering 325 kilometres wide. The flow is so powerful that even 160 kilometres into the Atlantic Ocean, the water is still fresh, not salty. The Amazon is key to our planet's environmental balance, but human activities like deforestation are putting it at risk. We must protect this river and its rainforests to ensure life on Earth continues smoothly.

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