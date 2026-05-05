Making a light pink lip gloss at home is super simple. You can use natural ingredients like rose petals, strawberries, beetroot, and Vaseline to create a gloss that will make your lips shiny, soft, and beautiful.

Are you one of those people who isn't a fan of branded lip glosses and prefers natural ways to keep your lips healthy and shiny? If you want to make your own lip gloss at home, we've got some simple tips for you. Not only will your lips get a lovely pink tint, but they'll also stay hydrated and get the nourishment they need. Let's find out how you can easily make lip gloss right in your kitchen.

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Make Lip Gloss with Rose Petals

You don't need to spend a lot of money to make this rose petal lip gloss. Just take 4 to 5 fresh rose petals. Soak them in a spoonful of hot water for 10 minutes. As soon as you put them in water, they will soften, making it easy to mash them into a paste. Now, mix this paste with one spoon of Vaseline and a few drops of almond oil. This will give your lips a soft, baby pink colour. You can store this lip gloss in a glass bottle and use it for 15 to 20 days.

Strawberry Lip Gloss

Just like strawberries are tasty to eat, a strawberry-scented lip gloss feels incredibly refreshing. Mash one small strawberry. Mix in one spoon of honey and half a spoon of Vaseline. The strawberry's natural pink tone and light fragrance will make your lips shine.

Read More: Lip Care Routine: Apply These 4 Things Before Lipstick for Healthy and Soft Lips

Make Lip Gloss from Beetroot Powder

If you want to give your lips a light pink or rose shade, you can make a smooth and moisturising lip gloss by mixing a little beetroot powder, one small spoon of coconut oil, and half a spoon of Vaseline. This will give your lips a chemical-free tint. Adding some aloe vera gel will provide a cool and shining effect. If you like, you can also add one or two drops of Vitamin E oil to this lip gloss. It will make your lips even softer.

Hibiscus Powder Gloss

Mix a pinch of hibiscus powder with one spoon of shea butter or Vaseline. This light rose-pink shade of lip gloss will prevent your lips from drying out and also give them a beautiful shine.

Read More: Dark Lips? Try these simple lip care tips and natural fixes