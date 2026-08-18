Hardman’s unusual medical journey began in 2012 when her dog accidentally knocked her nose. The swelling did not go away and she began suffering frequent nosebleeds.

Two years later, doctors diagnosed her with granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), a rare form of vasculitis. The condition, also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis, causes inflammation of blood vessels and can damage tissues and organs if it is not treated.

Despite treatment, Hardman’s nose gradually collapsed into her face. Surgeons eventually told her that reconstruction was not possible and that her nose would have to be removed.

“It’s massively rare,” she told the BBC, explaining how difficult it was to find someone with a similar experience.