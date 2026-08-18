She Lost Her Nose To A Rare Disease. Now She Has A 'Drunk Nose' And More
A UK woman Jayne Hardman lost her nose after rare autoimmune disease granulomatosis with polyangiitis caused severe tissue damage. Now fitted with titanium implants, the 48-year-old uses more than 10 magnetic prosthetic noses.
Woman who lost her nose to rare disease now has more than 10 prosthetic noses
A Worcestershire woman who lost her nose after a rare autoimmune disease caused severe tissue damage now has more than 10 prosthetic noses, each designed for a different look.
Jayne Hardman, 48, says she shares her experience online to raise awareness of vasculitis and help people living with facial differences feel less alone.
A dog’s accident helped uncover the disease
Hardman’s unusual medical journey began in 2012 when her dog accidentally knocked her nose. The swelling did not go away and she began suffering frequent nosebleeds.
Two years later, doctors diagnosed her with granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), a rare form of vasculitis. The condition, also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis, causes inflammation of blood vessels and can damage tissues and organs if it is not treated.
Despite treatment, Hardman’s nose gradually collapsed into her face. Surgeons eventually told her that reconstruction was not possible and that her nose would have to be removed.
“It’s massively rare,” she told the BBC, explaining how difficult it was to find someone with a similar experience.
More than 10 noses for different occasions
Hardman now has titanium implants in the bones of her face, allowing her to attach a magnetic prosthetic nose.
She has more than 10 different versions, including what she calls her 'summer nose', 'winter nose' and 'drunk nose'. The latter is designed to match the flushed tone her skin takes on after having a drink, she said in an interview.
Rather than keeping the prostheses hidden away, Hardman has embraced them as part of her everyday life. She stores the noses in a wooden tea box and has even lined them up on the bathroom windowsill to tease her husband.
She jokes that he eventually got tired of the display.
Social media helped her find a purpose
Hardman began sharing videos about her condition and prosthetic noses after realising how little information was available from people with similar experiences.
Her videos show her attaching different noses, answering questions about GPA and speaking openly about confidence and living with a facial difference. Some of her posts have attracted millions of views.
She says she often receives personal and intrusive questions, but believes answering them can help someone else facing a similar experience.
“I looked and looked and looked and I couldn’t find anyone like me,” she said.
That lack of representation became one of the reasons she decided to speak publicly about her experience.
'I'm incredibly proud of what I wear'
Hardman said becoming comfortable with her appearance took time. She now sees her prosthetic nose as a normal part of who she is.
“It took me a long time to be comfortable. Now I’m incredibly proud of what I wear and I just want everyone to see it,” she said.
She also volunteers for Vasculitis UK, using her experience to raise awareness of GPA and other forms of vasculitis. Early diagnosis and treatment are important because severe untreated vasculitis can become life-threatening.
Hardman believes the accident involving her dog ultimately helped save her life because it led to medical investigations that uncovered her condition.
'I think the dog saved my life,' she said. 'Without treatment, it can be fatal.'
Despite losing her natural nose, Hardman says she can breathe normally with her prosthesis and has made peace with her appearance.
“It’s just part of my life. It’s me now,” she said.
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