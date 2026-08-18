Monsoon humidity, sweat and dampness can trigger breakouts, irritation and fungal problems. Discover 10 common skincare mistakes to avoid for healthier, balanced skin during the rainy season.

The monsoon season may cause varied reactions to your skin. Though rains bring some relief to the burning heat during summers, humidity, excessive sweating, and continuous moisture in the air could lead to greasy, irritated, or acne prone skin. The best part is that no need for an elaborate skin care – just skipping certain mistakes will make a lot of difference.

10 Mistakes you should avoid

1. Using a Thick Moisturiser and Skipping Sunscreen

High humidity in the air makes the skin sticky, but this doesn’t mean moisturisers should be avoided. You should not apply thick and rich moisturizers as it might be irritating or skip sunscreen just because it's cloudy.

2. Using Multiple Skincare Products

When you use many serums, acids, and other treatments at once, it becomes hard to determine the cause of irritation for your skin. On humid days, using less could actually be more effective. Always keep your routine simple and introduce treatments carefully.

3. Using a Damp Face Towel

The face towel may stay damp in humid conditions. Using a wet or a damp towel may cause fungal infection. You should always use a dry towel and wash it everyday.

4. Over-Washing of Your Face

During monsoon, your face may become too oily, but over-washing could end up irritating the skin barrier. Wash twice a day with a gentle cleanser.

5. Using Oily Hair Products

Some hair products get rubbed against your forehead and cheeks. Certain oily hair products can cause rashes or pimples to some individuals who have a tendency of developing acne.

6. Wearing Makeup for Long Hours

Humidity and sweating cause makeup to feel heavy and uncomfortable. Using makeup for long hours, especially not taking the necessary steps to cleanse oneself at night, may lead to clogging and skin irritation. Remember to remove your makeup before sleeping.

7. Squeezing of Pimples

Temptation to pick or squeeze out pimples may result in higher levels of irritation and cause blemishes. Cleansing the skin properly is recommended rather than squeezing spots on the face.

8. Forgetting About Skin Folds and the Space Between Toes

Skin care of the face always comes first, while the skin of other places, like armpits, skin folds, and between the toes, is neglected. During monsoons, it becomes difficult to dry up the moisture present in these areas. Always keep these areas dry and clean.

9. Trying All Those Viral DIY Skincare Hacks

Just because a skincare hack is going viral on social media does not mean it is necessarily safe or useful. Some ingredients that can be found in these homemade treatments can irritate the skin of certain individuals. Do not try out anything before a patch test.

10. Self-Remedies for Rashes that Persist

Every skin rash or abnormal patch is not necessarily just a monsoon outbreak. Rashes that persist or are possibly due to a fungal infection require thorough medical consultation. Combination creams should not be applied without doctor's consultation and particularly steroid-based creams.

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