8 Proven Lipstick Application Tips to Make Your Lip Colour Last All Day
Make lipstick last all day with proper prep: exfoliate, moisturize, line, layer, blot, set with powder, choose long-wear formulas, and use tools like brushes for precision and durability.
Prep Lips by Exfoliating Gently
Softly exfoliate to remove dry skin and create a smooth surface. A gentle scrub helps lipstick go on evenly and last longer.
Apply a Hydrating Lip Balm First
Moisturise your lips before lipstick to prevent dryness and cracking. Let the balm absorb before applying colour.
Use a Lip Liner to Define Shape
Outline your lips with a liner close to your lipstick shade. This prevents feathering and helps maintain sharp edges.
Fill Lips With Liner Before Colour
Filling in with liner adds a base that boosts lipstick longevity. It enhances pigment and reduces fading throughout the day.
Layer Your Lipstick for Lasting Wear
Apply the first coat, blot with tissue, then add a second layer. This builds intensity and improves staying power.
Blot With Tissue to Remove Excess
Blotting removes oil and helps set the colour. It prevents transfer and keeps lips looking fresh longer.
Set With Translucent Powder
Lightly dust powder over a tissue placed on lips to lock in colour. This seals your look without dulling the shade.
Choose Long-Wear or Matte Formulas
Pick formulas designed for durability and minimal touch-ups. Matte and long-wear lipsticks resist smudging and fading.
