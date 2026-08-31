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Looking For Real Scare? 5 Terrifying Ghost Movies To Watch With Lights On — Not For Faint-Hearted
Looking for a serious scare? Check out five terrifying ghost movies packed with eerie moments, supernatural horror and chilling twists that may make you think twice about watching alone at night.
1. Bhoothakaalam
After a family member dies, a mother and son start facing strange events in their house. The film keeps you guessing: Are the spooky happenings real, or just a product of their troubled minds? Revathy and Shane Nigam star in this psychological thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The film's sound design and atmosphere make the house itself feel terrifying. It's also available in a Tamil dub.
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2. Masooda
Neelam lives a simple life with her daughter, Nazia. But things take a dark turn when Nazia's behaviour suddenly changes. As her condition worsens, they realise it's not a medical issue. A vengeful spirit, linked to past murders, has possessed the girl. This Telugu horror thriller slowly builds up the mystery with scary scenes and is also available with a Tamil dub.
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3. Tumbbad
Picture an old village with constant rain and a secret hidden for generations. The story revolves around a treasure linked to a mythological creature named Hastar. When Vinayak learns about it, he repeatedly enters a dangerous place to get it. But as his greed grows, so does the horror behind the treasure. Tumbbad is special because it mixes mythology, greed, and supernatural horror, unlike typical ghost films. You can watch it with Tamil dubbing.
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4. Kalinga
The hero finds himself in an unexpected situation and comes into contact with a terrifying, untold secret. As the film progresses, the mystery and supernatural forces behind the place start to unfold. Dhruva Vayu directed and starred in this 2024 Telugu horror film, which also features Pragya Nayan and Aadukalam Naren. It's best to watch this film without knowing the full story beforehand, especially if you enjoy mysteries and supernatural events. It's available with a Tamil dub.
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5. Isha
Four friends go on a trip to challenge and debunk superstitions. But things don't go as they planned. Their journey turns into a mysterious spiritual experience, and the events that follow form the core of this horror thriller. The film stars Thrigun and Hebah Patel and is directed by Srinivas Manne. It runs for about 2 hours and is listed with audio in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.
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