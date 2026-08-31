The hero finds himself in an unexpected situation and comes into contact with a terrifying, untold secret. As the film progresses, the mystery and supernatural forces behind the place start to unfold. Dhruva Vayu directed and starred in this 2024 Telugu horror film, which also features Pragya Nayan and Aadukalam Naren. It's best to watch this film without knowing the full story beforehand, especially if you enjoy mysteries and supernatural events. It's available with a Tamil dub.

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