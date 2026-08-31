Kashmira Irani has announced her first pregnancy at 40. The actress shared the happy news with a playful social media post as friends, celebrities and fans showered the couple with blessings.

Actress Kashmira Irani is all set to become a mother at the age of 40. The actress took to social media to announce her pregnancy in style and let her fans take a peek into this beautiful phase of her life.

The actress uploaded an interesting picture of two cononut with sunglasses and cap with text, Mom Dad, with caption, “Current Status 🩷💙.” In addition to that, she used the hashtag of coming soon.

The post garnered a lot of love and attention from her family members, friends, and followers. Many fans took to the comment section to congratulate her while a number of stars also congratulated her.

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Stars Shower Kashmira With Love

One of the celebrities to wish Kashmira was Gauahar Khan. She prayed for the protection and happiness of the actress. Other celebrities who congratulated her include Ridhima Pandit, Drashti Dhami, Gauahar Khan, and Anjali Anand.

The Love Story of Kashmira Irani With Akshat Saxena

Kashmira got engaged to Delhi-based pilot, Akshat Saxena, in February 2024. The two came together through the sister of Kashmira, and their relationship culminated in marriage.

Ranthambore, situated in Rajasthan, was chosen by the couple as the venue for their royal wedding. Various television celebrities joined the celebrations of the couple, and pictures from the event later gave the fans a glimpse of the event.

Akshat is not only a pilot but has also ventured into acting. His most recent show is Operation Safed Sagar.

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Television And Movies

Kashmira is an artist who has carved a niche in both television and movies. Some of her notable television series include Amber Dhara. Her latest movie appearance is in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Wapas Aaunga, where she plays the role of a guide along with Diljit Dosanjh.

Kashmira is now all set to experience one of the biggest phases of her life as she announces that she is pregnant.

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