Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ravi Teja's new film 'Irumudi', directed by Shiva Nirvana, is getting a fantastic response in theatres. The movie, which revolves around a powerful father-daughter relationship, also has strong spiritual themes

Ravi Teja's latest film, 'Irumudi', directed by Shiva Nirvana, has hit the screens and is already a massive hit with audiences. The film received a great response right from its first day. This is Ravi Teja's 77th movie and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. In just a few days, the film has made a huge splash at the global box office, collecting an impressive ₹180 crore. The powerful title 'Irumudi' was chosen to reflect the film's deep spiritual significance, and ticket bookings have been very strong.

Irumudi Movie

The first look poster showed Ravi Teja in a powerful spiritual avatar, dressed in the traditional attire of an Ayyappa devotee. He was seen holding a young girl, hinting at the emotional father-daughter story at the heart of the film. Ravi Teja shared his thoughts on social media, saying, "Some stories choose us at the right moment in life, and I feel lucky to be part of such a story." He added, "May faith guide everyone forward. I am excited to start this new journey of 'Irumudi' with Shiva Nirvana and Mythri Movie Makers."

In this film, Ravi Teja plays a character that is very different from his previous roles. It's a significant change for him as an actor, as he explores a story centered on a strong father-daughter bond for the first time. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, while Baby Nakshatra plays Ravi Teja's daughter. The supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika, Meesala Lakshman, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ramana Bhargav, Kishore Kancherla Palem, Karthik Adusumalli, and Mahesh.

The film's crew includes: Story, Screenplay, Dialogue, and Direction by Shiva Nirvana; Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers; Music by G.V. Prakash Kumar; Cinematography by Vishnu Sharma; Production Design by Sahi Suresh; and Editing by Praveen Pudi. The script coordinator is Naresh Babu P, co-director is Suresh, makeup is by Srinivas Raju, and costume design is by Rajesh.