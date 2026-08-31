As Rajkummar Rao turns 42, his dedication to cinema remains one of his biggest strengths. From gaining 13 kg for Bose: Dead/Alive to shedding 10 kg within a month, the actor has repeatedly pushed his limits

Rajkummar Rao has built his career on choosing challenging roles, and physical transformations have often been a part of that commitment.

For the 2017 web series Bose: Dead/Alive, based on the life of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, the actor underwent a major physical transformation. Rajkummar reportedly gained around 13 kg to prepare for the role.

The transformation reflected the actor's well-known approach towards his craft. Rather than relying only on costumes or makeup to create a character, Rajkummar has often been willing to change his physical appearance when a role demands it.

The weight gain, however, was only one part of the challenge. Once filming was over, he had to quickly return to a different physique for his next project.

He Lost 10 Kg in Just a Month for Fanney Khan

Soon after completing Bose: Dead/Alive, Rajkummar had to lose the weight he had gained. The actor reportedly shed around 10 kg within a month while preparing for Fanney Khan, which was released in 2018.

In an interview with Mid-Day in 2017, Rajkummar spoke about the demanding transformation and revealed that he had always known he would eventually have to lose the extra weight.

The actor shared details about the strict routine he followed during the period. According to him, he stopped having breakfast and lunch and focused on a protein-heavy dinner while maintaining an intense workout schedule.

Rajkummar also said that his busy work commitments helped him stay focused and manage hunger. His fitness routine reportedly included both cardio and strength training for several hours every day.

Even Diwali celebrations became a test of discipline that year, as the actor continued to avoid indulgent food while sticking to his fitness goals. For Rajkummar, the transformation was another example of how seriously he approaches the physical demands of a role.

From Extreme Transformations to Playing Sourav Ganguly in Dada

Rajkummar Rao's next major challenge will see him step into the shoes of one of Indian cricket's most celebrated former captains, Sourav Ganguly.

The actor will headline Dada, a biopic based on Ganguly's life and career. The project's first look was unveiled on Ganguly's 54th birthday, generating excitement among cricket and cinema fans.

One of the most memorable images associated with Ganguly remains his iconic shirtless celebration, where he waved his India jersey after a famous victory. The moment has become an unforgettable part of Indian cricket history, and fans will be keen to see how Rajkummar brings the legendary cricketer's journey to the big screen.