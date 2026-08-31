Kareena Kapoor looked visibly annoyed at the Daayra trailer launch in Mumbai today. The actress was seemingly mad at the paps. Keep scrolling to know more!

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning presence, undying love for her fans, and stellar presence. The actress is all set to meet her fans in the upcoming Meghna Gulzar film Daayra, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film's trailer was launched today in Mumbai. The paps and press were present in numbers to address the occasion.

Kareena Annoyed at Daayra Trailer Launch Event?

Amid the same, Kareena got annoyed. Yes, you read that right. While the actress was posing for the paps, they were giving her instructions to go from left to right. This annoyed Kareena, and she clapped back at the paps. She said, “Kabhi idhar, kabhi udhar, heels pehna hai.” The actress later moved away from the spot and did not engage with the fans. However, later she posed for a few pics, and her iconic Bebo-style expressions won the show.

Take a look at the video!

How Netizen's Reacted?

One user wrote, “JAYA BACHCHAN - parte - ll” Another user wrote, “When they become stars attitude with ego arises.” One more suer wrote, “she is right ye paparazzi’s bahut batmeez h.” While another comment read, “Bebo's allowed!” “Of course, she’s not angry .. she’s just saying .. sometimes you need to say like that … stop being dramatic and creating stories on everything,” read another comment.

About Daayra

The official trailer for Daayra was released on August 31, 2026. The film's trailer showcases an intense and gripping cop drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and PEN Studios, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 18, 2026.