For Number 1 (born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th), a friend's actions might upset you. Don't dwell on it; just move on. An unexpected guest could drop by, so try to maintain balance.

For Number 2 (born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th), a change in your mindset is needed to improve your situation. Work will be demanding, so be patient and share responsibilities with your team.

Also read: Why Are Birthday Candles Blown Out After Making Wish? This Tradition Has Surprising Past