Monsoon Gardening 101: How to Keep Your Plants Healthy in Heavy Rain
Want to increase your plant's shelf life this monsoon season? Worry not, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to know more.
Say hello to healthy plants!
Who said taking care of plants during the monsoon has to be difficult? While heavy rains can make plant care a little tricky, these 5 simple tips will help you keep your plants healthy and thriving all season long.
Clear drainage holes
Make sure to check all pots and containers to make sure extra water flows out easily.
Move delicate plants
You should place sensitive or small potted plants under a covered porch or roof during severe storms or rains.
Pull out weeds
Clear away weeds from the soil so they do not block airflow or steal nutrients.
Stop routine watering:
Do not overwater your plants; let the rains take care of them.
Prevent fungus and pests
Spray plants with organic neem oil to stop fungal diseases and keep harmful bugs away.
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