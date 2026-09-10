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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Rohith Naidu Confident of Top 2 Spot, Makes BIG Claim About His Journey
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 contestant Rohith Naidu appears confident about securing a Top 2 position in the reality show. His bold belief has added fresh intrigue to the competition and the race for the finale.
Bigg Boss Telugu 10
The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is done, and the competition is already heating up in the first week. A war of words has broken out between contestants Rohith Naidu and Trigun, with their ego clashes getting intense. Rohith entered the house as a commoner after clearing the 'Agnipariksha' round.
Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu Voting: First Srija, Now Charan—Are Commoners Really At Disadvantage In This Show?
Rohith Naidu's viral comments
Before entering the house, Rohith Naidu gave an interview where his comments are now going viral. He opened up about his background, saying, "My mother is a school teacher. My parents separated when I was young. I don't have any connection with my father or his family, but I wouldn't say it's completely over."
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Rohith's family background
Rohith shared, "If I see him on some occasion, I just ask how he is." He added, "I grew up with my mother. I've done my M.Tech and MBA and even worked in IT. My mom is a huge Bigg Boss fan. She cried when Tanuja didn't win last season. That's when I decided I have to get into the Bigg Boss house for my mom and make her smile."
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The next Abijeet
"I've heard people saying that another Abijeet is entering Bigg Boss. It's true because I have his qualities. He has also encouraged me a lot," Rohith claimed in the interview.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Is Kanika Mann Dating Gullu? Actress Gives SHOCKING Response To Romance Speculation
Guaranteed Top 2 spot
Rohith Naidu confidently stated that he will definitely be in the Top 2 of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, not just the Top 5. We'll know in a few weeks if this is confidence or overconfidence. For now, he is definitely getting all the attention inside the house.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Lost 30 Kg Three Years Ago? Kushal Tanwar REVEALS His Major Transformation
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