Rohith shared, "If I see him on some occasion, I just ask how he is." He added, "I grew up with my mother. I've done my M.Tech and MBA and even worked in IT. My mom is a huge Bigg Boss fan. She cried when Tanuja didn't win last season. That's when I decided I have to get into the Bigg Boss house for my mom and make her smile."

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