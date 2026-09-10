Pratham wrote, "No PR team is working for him. It's up to the people of Karnataka to support him. He got nominated yesterday for a mistake that wasn't his. If you feel he is deserving, please support him. This same Om sir helped me a lot to win Bigg Boss. Please don't let our Om sir down."

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