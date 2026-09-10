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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Nomination Twist! Olle Hudga Pratham Makes Special Appeal for Om Prakash Rao
Bigg Boss Kannada 13 nomination process takes an interesting turn as Olle Hudga Pratham appeals to viewers to vote for Om Prakash Rao. Here’s what the latest nomination update means for the contestant.
Pratham asks fans to vote
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is really heating up day by day. Now, Season 4 winner Pratham has started campaigning for a contestant. Currently, 16 contestants are in the house, and Gagan Chinnappa and Jagadish are already safe from nominations.
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Om Prakash Rao
Senior actor-director Om Prakash Rao has entered the Bigg Boss house for a second time. He was part of Season 4 but had to leave the show midway due to health problems. Pratham was also in that same season and ended up winning the trophy. Now, Pratham has put up a post supporting Om Prakash Rao.
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'Don't let him down': Pratham's appeal
Pratham wrote, "No PR team is working for him. It's up to the people of Karnataka to support him. He got nominated yesterday for a mistake that wasn't his. If you feel he is deserving, please support him. This same Om sir helped me a lot to win Bigg Boss. Please don't let our Om sir down."
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Madidunno Maaraya
The housemates lost the 'Madidunno Maaraya' task given by Bigg Boss. After this, Om Prakash Rao returned to the 'Vimana' section of the house. He explained that he came back to the 'Vimana' because the other contestants were targeting Jagadish.
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