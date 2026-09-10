Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the poster for 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha', starring debutante Anjali Arora as Sita and Dev Sharma as Ram. The CM extended his blessings to the team, including producer Prakash Mahobiya, in Chandigarh.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a new poster of the upcoming film 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' at his office in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Lead actors Anjali Arora and Dev Sharma, along with producer Prakash Mahobiya, were present for the unveiling. Dev Sharma portrays Shri Ram, while Anjali Arora makes her feature-film debut as Mata Sita, and Rajneish Duggal portrays King Ravan and Sheel Verma as Lord Ram’s Brother Lakshman. The Chief Minister extended his blessings and best wishes to the team for the film and its upcoming release, while also encouraging the young artistes associated with the project.

For Anjali Arora, who makes her feature-film debut with Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, the meeting held particular significance as she and her co-star Dev Sharma both hail from Faridabad, Haryana. Reflecting on the meeting, Arora said, "Receiving the blessings and encouragement of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ji for my very first film is a moment I will always cherish. The warmth with which he encouraged us and supported young artistes like us was truly motivating. It was also very special to present him our new poster and have it unveiled by him for the first time. As I begin this new journey with the blessings of Shri Ram, moments like these give me even more strength and gratitude," as per a press release.

Cast and Crew on Receiving CM's Blessings

Actor Dev Sharma further added, "Portraying Shri Ram is both an honour and an enormous responsibility. To meet Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji, present our film to him and receive his blessings and encouragement was deeply meaningful for all of us. 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' has been made with immense faith and sincerity, and we hope audiences receive it with the same love with which we have made it.”

Producer Prakash Mahobiya said, “This film has been a journey of faith, commitment and the collective effort of a large team. We are grateful to Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji for taking the time to meet our young artistes, unveil the new poster and encourage the entire team ahead of the release. His words and blessings mean a great deal to us as we prepare to take Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha to audiences on September 25.”

During their visit to Chandigarh, the team also met Haryana Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar. He appreciated the team’s efforts, encouraged the artistes and makers, and conveyed his best wishes for the film and its theatrical release.

About Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

Directed by Abhishek Singh, 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' and its songs were shot simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi rather than being dubbed from one language into the other. Presented by AJ Film’s Entertainment World and Ajay Kanojiya, the film is produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela. Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Moni Sen serve as co-producers. It is a Mahobiya Films Production.

'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' will be released in cinemas in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25, 2026. (ANI)