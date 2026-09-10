Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kanika Mann has addressed rumours linking her with Gullu. Here’s what she said about the alleged romance and why she wants to focus on her individual game.

This well known Salman Khan-hosted show is a source of entertainment and has already created a lot of controversies within the span of just a few days of the new season’s kick-off. Right from the fights to new friendships and rivalries, the contestants have been providing viewers with topics to discuss. Rumours of a possible romantic link between Kanika Mann and Gullu have now added more fuel to the fire.

Kanika Mann And Gullu The First ,Bigg Boss, 20 Couple?

Rumors regarding the relationship between Kanika Mann and Gulshan Tanwar (Gullu) started circulating after an episode aired recently where Isha Rikhi and Arishfa Khan were found teasing Gullu by discussing Kanika. According to reports, the two noted his reaction while discussing the actress and hence decided to tease them both by making a joke.

The incident got a lot of attention from the viewers and made them speculate if the first Bigg Boss 20 couple was coming. But then something happened which put a stop to all the speculations.

Kanika Mann Clarifies Dating Speculations

When the topic was brought up by Isha Rikhi with Kanika, she was clear about her standpoint. She denied any romantic feelings towards Gullu and requested Isha not to build a love story between both of them.

Moreover, she also said that she intends to work on her own act inside the Bigg Boss House. Instead of indulging into a romantic act or a relationship in the reality show, she would like to work on her performance in the show alone.

What Does Kanika Say About Her Past Relationship?

Kanika had also talked about having been in a relationship in the past. As per reports about the episode, she revealed that the relationship had lasted for about four years, and she had taken considerable time to get over it.

Although Kanika never revealed the name of her ex-boyfriend, she was once associated with her co-actor in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Nishant Singh Malkani, in the media. But then, in a revelation, Nishant had denied any romantic affair with Kanika, describing their relationship merely as a friendly one.

Kanika Mann in Bigg Boss Season 20

Now all that Kanika needs to do is survive the initial stages of Bigg Boss season 20 and prove her courage independently in the Bigg Boss house. She is one of the four contestants who have been nominated for the eviction process in the first week of Bigg Boss 20. Being nominated in week 1 voting, she has become the subject of discussion among other contestants. The ongoing season of Bigg Boss, which started from September 6 is telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM and streams on JioHotstar.