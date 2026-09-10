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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Soundarya vs Asia—What Really Happened During The Task? SHOCKING Details
Bigg Boss Kannada gets heated as Soundarya and Asia clash during a task, turning the house atmosphere tense. Their fiery face-off has caught viewers’ attention and added fresh drama to the reality show.
Soundarya Shetty
People were wondering if Soundarya Shetty had gotten lost in the Bigg Boss house. Three days into the show, she was barely seen on screen. But in this morning's promo, it looks like she's finally making her presence felt by possibly mocking Asia Firdos.
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Who will win in the Bigg Boss house?
The 'me vs you' game has already begun in the Bigg Boss house. Out of two tasks, the house members won one and the 'airplane passengers' won the other. Now, for the third task, three contestants from each team must compete, and a fight has started over who gets to play.
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The Third Task
Asia Firdos, from the 'airplane passengers' team, is insisting that she must play this task since she didn't participate in the last one. She even got emotional for a moment. But Soundarya Shetty fired back, saying she also missed the first two tasks and is determined to compete in this third one.
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Who will play the task?
A big fight has broken out between Soundarya and Asia over who gets to play. Asia is like a storm, and Soundarya is standing her ground like a whirlwind. We'll only know who plays the third task, what it is, and who wins in tonight's episode.
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Storm Vs Whirlwind
Viewers are already sharing their opinions on Wednesday's episode, with many praising Gagan Chinnappa's supervision. In yesterday's episode, Jagadish was saved from nomination, and it was decided that Dhanush will be the contestant to continue staying in the airplane section.
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