Actor Triptii Dimri and singer AP Dhillon were spotted together at Apple's launch event in Cupertino, California. The duo attended CEO John Ternus's keynote, where the tech giant unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo.

Actor Triptii Dimri and Punjabi singer AP Dhillon made a rare joint appearance at the Apple launch in Cupertino, California. The tech giant on Wednesday unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 18 Pro series models, including iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, alongside its first-ever foldable iPhone Duo.

At the event, which also marked John Ternus’ first keynote as the company’s CEO, Triptii and Dhillon were spotted together at Apple Park.

Triptii shared pictures from the day on her social media handle, showing her interacting with the staff, checking out the new devices, exploring the site, and also striking up a conversation with Ternus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

“A memorable evening at Apple Park, from experiencing the keynote in person to witnessing a new chapter unfold for @apple. A special one with #JohnTernus stepping into this new chapter. Thank you for having us @apple team, it was a wonderful experience. Here’s to what’s ahead,” she wrote.

The ‘Excuses’ singer remained in the company as he also joined Ternus for a brief on the fresh launches. In pictures shared by Dhillon’s team, he could be seen posing with the Apple CEO. Another one shows him seated with Triptii Dimri as the duo remains all smiles for the camera.

Apple Unveils iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo

Apple launched its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max alongside its first-ever foldable model – iPhone Duo. Both the Pro models promise to deliver the most advanced Pro camera system in an iPhone and huge leaps in battery life and performance with iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, and Siri AI. It is available in four colour shades, including black, silver, glacier, and burgundy.

On the other hand, iPhone Duo has been described as the thinnest iPhone ever with a 7.6-inch inner display. Powered by the new A20 Pro, the phone also features an advanced thermal management system with a custom-designed vapour chamber and a dual-battery architecture. Likewise, it comes with iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, and Siri AI, offering powerful AI capabilities.