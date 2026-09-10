Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu opens up about his childhood nickname, revealing why he was once called Golu and how he lost 30 kg three years ago after working hard on his transformation.

Kushal Tanwar, who is also known by the name Gullu, is now gradually shedding light on his life through the reality show. The honest attitude and candid talks of Kushal Tanwar have become a buzz. Recently, the actor came up with some amazing revelations from his past in which he spoke about losing weight by 30 kilos three years ago.

Why Was Kushal Tanwar Nicknamed As Golu?

Kushal spoke about the reason why he has the nickname of Golu in one of the conversations in the Bigg Boss 20 house. He said that he used to be called Gullu by the villagers when he was a kid.

But as he started to gain weight, his name became Golu. Kushal then recalled how he worked upon himself and succeeded in losing weight of 30 kilos. He stated that he has worked really hard for it and he did lose weight three years ago.

30 Kilograms of Weight Loss Story of Kushal Tanwar

This revelation provided an insight into an aspect of Kushal’s life that perhaps viewers weren’t aware of before. While the weight loss was a physical change, it also shed light on the self-discipline and determination he showed during this process.

From being addressed as Gullu in his village to the Golu moniker that he earned after his weight gain phase, followed by his resolve to lose weight, has now emerged to be another intriguing personal story from his Bigg Boss experience.

Did Gullu Share His Weight Lost Plan?

Given Kushal's transformation of losing 30 kg, it is obvious that fans have become very curious to know what diet plan did he follow? However, he has not revealed any information related to his exact diet plan or meals that led him to such a change.

As much as diet is concerned, Kushal has not revealed his exact workout routine either for his transformation. Although he did talk about the hard work that he had done to undergo such an amazing change, there has been nothing like a workout plan.

Bigg Boss 20 Experience of Gullu

Gullu is presenting a new face of himself to us through the show Bigg Boss 20. Prior to entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Kushal has already established himself in the reality TV circuit by winning Roadies Double Cross and Splitsvilla X6.

His weight loss experience has now contributed yet another exciting part to his life story. His declaration about weight loss by 30 kilograms has definitely caught everyone's attention.

As Bigg Boss 20 unfolds, viewers are going to see if Gullu can maintain his winning track record in the show.