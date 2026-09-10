Here's the big question: why does this unfairness only happen to commoners? Celebrity contestants get many chances to save themselves, even if they play badly or get fewer votes. But when a commoner builds a strong fan following and gives a tough fight, the show suddenly kicks them out, ignoring the votes. It feels like the Bigg Boss team looks down on commoners who come to prove they are just as good as celebrities. Social media is buzzing with talk that the show is deliberately targeting them.

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