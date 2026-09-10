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Bigg Boss Telugu Voting: First Srija, Now Charan—Are Commoners Really At Disadvantage In This Show?
Bigg Boss voting has sparked a fresh debate over commoner contestants. From Srija to Charan, questions are being raised about whether commoners face a tougher battle than celebrity contestants in the show.
Why this injustice only for commoners?
Bigg Boss Telugu is all about twists, drama, and mind games. But its real power comes from the audience. Contestants play the game, but the public decides who stays and who wins through voting. The show always claimed that votes are everything. But lately, some decisions by the management are making people doubt the whole system. Fans feel the show is being totally unfair to contestants who enter as 'commoners'.
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Eliminations that ignore voting:
The rule is simple: the contestant with the least votes gets eliminated. But the show broke its own rule for RJ Charan this season, and Srija last season. Both contestants had huge public support and votes. Still, the show kicked them out, giving reasons like tasks or other internal issues. This has made fans really angry.
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One rule for celebs, another for commoners?
Here's the big question: why does this unfairness only happen to commoners? Celebrity contestants get many chances to save themselves, even if they play badly or get fewer votes. But when a commoner builds a strong fan following and gives a tough fight, the show suddenly kicks them out, ignoring the votes. It feels like the Bigg Boss team looks down on commoners who come to prove they are just as good as celebrities. Social media is buzzing with talk that the show is deliberately targeting them.
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